Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Rating Lowered by CSFB

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by equities researchers at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$24.00. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.63.

TSE GEI opened at C$21.42 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.16.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

