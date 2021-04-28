CIBC Boosts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$21.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$23.00 price target (up from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.67.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$19.79 on Monday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$13.05 and a 12-month high of C$19.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CI Financial news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 706,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,017,640. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,000.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.