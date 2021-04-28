AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$25.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.00.

Shares of ALA opened at C$22.45 on Monday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$14.55 and a 1-year high of C$22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

