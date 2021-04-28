Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALHC) Quiet Period To End on May 5th

Alignment Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:ALHC) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, May 5th. Alignment Healthcare had issued 27,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $489,600,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Alignment Healthcare’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

ALHC opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

