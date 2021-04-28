IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 248,993 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 49,585 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $447.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

