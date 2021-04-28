Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRTS opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

