Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock opened at $25.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 43,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $1,479,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $220,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.