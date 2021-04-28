Cogent Communications (CCOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cogent Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.58, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 397.37%.

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

