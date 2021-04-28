NovoCure (NVCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVCR opened at $212.50 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $220.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,118.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $18,957,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

