Watsco (NYSE:WSO) PT Raised to $266.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.
Shares of Watsco stock opened at $294.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $150.09 and a fifty-two week high of $295.94. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.79.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 399,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Watsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
