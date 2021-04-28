Watsco (NYSE:WSO) PT Raised to $266.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $294.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $150.09 and a fifty-two week high of $295.94. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 399,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Watsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.