Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to Neutral

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $1,395.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1,325.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,238.36.

SAM opened at $1,215.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,184.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,041.22. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $452.45 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in The Boston Beer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Boston Beer by 119.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $7,095,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer by 120.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

