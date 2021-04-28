Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

HXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.19.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 17.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hexcel by 112.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hexcel by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

