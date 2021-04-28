Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $164.80 and last traded at $161.67, with a volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.60.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.31.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

