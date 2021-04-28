Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COUR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

COUR opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

