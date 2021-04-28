Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COUR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.
COUR opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
