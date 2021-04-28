JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target to $11.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

LADR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $679,440. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

