Brokers Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.
Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $64.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $266,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.4% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 882,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,038,000 after buying an additional 40,062 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $5,401,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 196.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 43,780 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
