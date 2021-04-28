Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $83.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

