Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2021 earnings at $7.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.52.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $190.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $99.04 and a 12-month high of $192.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

