AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 198,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,605,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,138,000 after purchasing an additional 61,797 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 263,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.4% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

