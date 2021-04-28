MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $4.50. MDC Partners shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 663,930 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.69.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $328.17 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 53,135 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 591.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 109,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

