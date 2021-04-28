Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.23

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.23 and traded as high as $35.96. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $35.76, with a volume of 27,652 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt raised Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

