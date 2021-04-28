Barclays (LON:BARC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $149.24

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.24 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 187.66 ($2.45). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 186.50 ($2.44), with a volume of 52,263,093 shares changing hands.

BARC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 190.08 ($2.48).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 149.24. The company has a market capitalization of £31.69 billion and a PE ratio of 21.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 11.63%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

