Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.10

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$54.10 and traded as high as C$63.12. Altus Group shares last traded at C$63.01, with a volume of 39,964 shares changing hands.

AIF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective (down from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$61.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$323,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at C$235,182.50.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

