Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Acorn Energy stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.