SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 89,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHAC)

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.