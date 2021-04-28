Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Down 88.2% in April

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALST opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Allstar Health Brands has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.86.

Allstar Health Brands Company Profile

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

