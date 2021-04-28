Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Down 88.2% in April

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALST opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Allstar Health Brands has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.86.
Allstar Health Brands Company Profile
