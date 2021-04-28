Short Interest in Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) Expands By 277.8%

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS AHAG opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Alpha Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Get Alpha Technologies Group alerts:

Alpha Technologies Group Company Profile

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, fabricates, and sells thermal management and non-thermal fabricated products, and aluminum extrusions in the United States. It offers natural convection products, which include thermal extrusions, board level and BGA heatsinks, LED heat sinks, folded fins, bonded and stacked fins, and heat frames; forced convection products, such as skived and zipper fins, and fans; fluid phase change products, including heat pipes; and liquid cooling products, such as liquid cold plates, heat exchangers, and coolant distribution units.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.