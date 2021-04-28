Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) to Hold

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ISR. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Isoray in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Isoray has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.77.

NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. Equities analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Isoray by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 837,832 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Isoray during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Isoray by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 847,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 236,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Isoray by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 145,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Isoray during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

