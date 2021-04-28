Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets began coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

