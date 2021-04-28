$1.50 EPS Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. NICE reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after purchasing an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,039,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,347,000 after purchasing an additional 582,453 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NICE by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,717,000 after acquiring an additional 161,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $33,605,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $238.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a 12 month low of $160.73 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

