Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Issued By DA Davidson

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Civista Bancshares in a report released on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

