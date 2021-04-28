Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of AUB opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 191,578 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

