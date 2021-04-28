Comparing ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) & United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and United Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.63 $38.89 million $1.39 9.12 United Insurance $825.12 million 0.31 -$29.87 million ($1.08) -5.45

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance. United Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProSight Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Insurance has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of United Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46% United Insurance -8.66% -15.79% -3.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ProSight Global and United Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 United Insurance 1 0 1 0 2.00

ProSight Global currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. United Insurance has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.33%. Given United Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Insurance is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Summary

ProSight Global beats United Insurance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies; and inland flood and cyber security insurance. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

