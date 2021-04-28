New Mountain Finance (NMFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million. On average, analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMFC opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,310.69 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

NMFC has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

