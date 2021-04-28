Omnicell (OMCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $142.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.63. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

