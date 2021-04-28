Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AQUA opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

