Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ERO. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.28.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$24.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$14.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 35.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.06.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

