Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $300.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.19% from the company’s previous close.

KSU has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

NYSE:KSU opened at $299.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $304.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.25.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

