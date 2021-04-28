Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $300.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.19% from the company’s previous close.
KSU has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.
NYSE:KSU opened at $299.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $304.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.25.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
