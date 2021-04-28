Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $9.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of COTY opened at $10.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Coty’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 116,035 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Coty by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

