Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.
Shares of SUNW opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Sunworks Company Profile
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.
