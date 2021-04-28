Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of SUNW opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks in the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

