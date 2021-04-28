Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $114.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Hilton Worldwide traded as high as $130.14 and last traded at $129.89, with a volume of 4823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.40.

HLT has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

