Morgan Stanley Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $95.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

NYSE:STT opened at $82.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. State Street has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in State Street by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

