Morgan Stanley Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $95.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.
NYSE:STT opened at $82.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. State Street has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $87.89.
In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in State Street by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
