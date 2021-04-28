Roth Capital Lowers Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target to $8.75

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $8.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.78% from the stock’s previous close.

SVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

SVM opened at $5.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $933.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

