Morgan Stanley Increases MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $16.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 53.22% from the company’s current price.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.54 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.