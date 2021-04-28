The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

NYSE:HD opened at $320.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $344.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.67. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

