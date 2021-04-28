Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.56 ($94.78).

Daimler stock opened at €74.61 ($87.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion and a PE ratio of 22.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.40. Daimler has a one year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a one year high of €77.99 ($91.75).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

