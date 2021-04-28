Zacks: Analysts Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post $39.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.50 million to $41.28 million. IMAX reported sales of $34.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $239.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.33 million to $252.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $350.46 million, with estimates ranging from $327.80 million to $396.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on IMAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Shares of IMAX opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.85.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

