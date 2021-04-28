Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aecon Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecon Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$932.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.50.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$18.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.20. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$13.15 and a 12-month high of C$20.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.58%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

