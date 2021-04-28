$406.27 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will report sales of $406.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $404.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $367.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after buying an additional 1,650,875 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $62,124,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Pure Storage by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,656,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,227,000 after purchasing an additional 256,895 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Pure Storage by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,770,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,042,000 after acquiring an additional 268,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

