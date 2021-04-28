Axos Financial (AX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.